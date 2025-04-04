HIP Video Promo Presents: OMG Girlz Release All New Music Video Make A Scene

OMG Girlz Create Music Magic with New Single "Make A Scene"

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There are good music videos of all kinds. But the best music videos - the ones that make history - share a common characteristic. They're all cinematic. They tell a story that parallels the narrative of the song they're attached to, but doesn't necessarily duplicate or literalize it. Sometimes the storytelling spills out on either side of the track, providing a long lead designed to situate the viewer and a filmed coda after the music's over. That's how Michael Jackson used to do it, and that's how the OMG Girlz have approached their new clip for“Make A Scene,” their latest single. They've paired the sultry ballad with a mini-movie: a nightclub drama that foregrounds the star quality and the widescreen emotions of the three young singers.

They're ideal candidates for a long-form clip. Bahja Rodriguez, Breaunna Womack, and Zonnique Pullins don't merely look the part. They've also got distinctive complementary personalities that shine through every frame. Whether singing together or trading lines of dialogue, they're always harmonious. From the moment they're introduced, they create visual intrigue; from the second they begin to sing, they draw listeners into their tale of longing, heartbreak, betrayal, and hope.

The OMG Girlz were practically born in the public eye, and they've been appearing in filmed entertainment since the foundation of the group. In one way or another, the three singers have been on the red carpet for the better part of a decade. Even the tours they've participated in have been dramatic ones: just last summer, they supported Xscape and SWV on their glamorous Queens of R&B Tour, impressing audiences all across the country.

“Make A Scene” is a ravishing track, distinguished by its heartfelt, confessional lyrics, its luminous group vocals, and it's barely-restrained passion. It's easy to see why SWV sought the OMG Girlz out for support - the easy camaraderie, soulful delivery, and throwback '90s R&B of“Scene” marks it as an instant classic. Rodriguez, Womack, and Pullins dress the part, too, wearing glittering silver dresses that could have fitted The Supremes. They're shot doing what they do best: they're onstage at a nightclub, joining their voices impeccably and leaving the crowd spellbound. But under that gorgeous surface, there are dangerous undercurrents. Will the distracted club owner recognize the singers for the talents they are? Will their ambitious manager be satisfied? And what about their boyfriends in the crowd, distracted by the allure of other women?

