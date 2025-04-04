The Nerds To Headline Fundraiser For Westfield American Legion Housing Project

Third Annual Rock the Foundation - scan to buy tickets!

The Nerds, along with emerging talents such as Kobi Reese and Better Late, will be performing at third annual 'Rock the Foundation' fundraiser on May 3, 2025.

- Jim Garcia, lead singer of The NerdsWESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nerds, New Jersey based rock and roll cover band, are set to headline the third annual 'Rock the Foundation ' fundraiser for The Foundation of Sustainable Veteran Housing (FSVH) and the Westfield American Legion Housing Project .“We are truly honored to be part of this fundraiser, first and foremost, as a heartfelt thank you for your service. The Nerds have many family members who have served in the armed forces, and we deeply understand and appreciate the sacrifices made-not just during service, but also in the challenges faced upon returning home” shared Jim Garcia, lead singer of The Nerds.This benefit concert promises to be a night of exceptional entertainment and community support, featuring special guest Better Late and opening act Kobi Reese, ensuring a lineup of outstanding live music. The fundraiser aims to raise $100,000, with all proceeds dedicated to rebuilding the Legion Hall and creating 22 housing units for homeless and at-risk veterans.Scheduled to draw an audience of approximately 1,500 attendees, the event will take place at the Westfield Armory on May 3, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Attendees can look forward to enjoying a diverse selection of beverages, with over 40 brands of wine, beer, and liquor included in ticket price only $60. In addition, several local food trucks will be on hand to offer a variety of delicious bites, available for purchase, making it a perfect evening for food and music enthusiasts alike."We were honored to perform at the first 'Rock the Foundation' in 2023 and can't wait to return as part of a stellar lineup this year!" said Paul Grygiel, keyboards and vocals for Better Late. "As a band comprised of five Westfield dads, we are always happy to support worthwhile causes in our community. We look forward to helping raise awareness and funds for the Westfield American Legion's transformative project through this great event!"The funds raised during this event will directly support the Westfield American Legion Housing Project, which is one of seven locations FSVH plans to renovate or reconstruct in the state of New Jersey. Each location will be dedicated to providing comprehensive services for veterans, including PTSD therapy, resume writing, and job training. Reconstruction efforts are set to begin this November, marking an important step towards addressing the needs of local veterans in the community. The commitment to serving those who have served is at the heart of this initiative, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and support."We are so excited to be performing at the 'Rock the Foundation' event to help raise money to provide housing for homeless veterans," said Kobi Reese, the evening's opening act and lead singer of the young rock group. "I love using my talent to help others!” This sentiment resonates with the mission of the fundraiser, highlighting the importance of community support in the success of local initiatives. The involvement of well-known local bands like The Nerds, along with emerging talents such as Kobi Reese and the dynamic group Better Late, further underscores the collaborative spirit that defines this event and the work of the Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing.With entertainment, food, and drinks all coming together for a worthy cause, the 'Rock the Foundation' fundraiser is set to be a memorable evening that not only promises great music but also a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans in the community.About the Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing:The Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing (FSVH) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to combating homelessness among Veterans in the US. FSVH is dedicated to identifying, rebuilding and maintaining current Veteran facilities across the country. By raising awareness and fundraising, FSVH is currently working to improve and maintain Veteran housing and facilities in several communities throughout New Jersey. For more information, visit FSVH.

