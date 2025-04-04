Qatar Strongly Condemns Occupation's Bombing Of School, Destruction Of Saudi Center For Culture Warehouse In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the Dar Al Arqam School, which was sheltering displaced people in Gaza, as well as the destruction of a warehouse belonging to the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage in the Moraj area east of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, considering both acts a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the urgent need for the international community to act to hold Israel accountable for its repeated crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure and to compel it to comply with international laws.

The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatars firm and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, in a way that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.