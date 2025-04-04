Ajit Pawar’S Support For Waqf Bill Sign Of His Helplessness For Power: Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Maharashtra unit Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar has completely surrendered to the BJP for the sake of power by supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

“Despite joining the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar and his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had claimed they had not abandoned the legacy of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. However, their true face has now been exposed. By supporting the BJP-led government's Waqf Amendment Bill, Ajit Pawar has completely surrendered to the BJP for the sake of power," Sapkal said.

Sapkal further said that Ajit Pawar not only betrayed his uncle, Sharad Pawar, by taking the party's name and symbol with the BJP's help but also aligned himself with communal forces for power.

"He continues to claim that his participation in the government is for development and that he has not abandoned progressive ideals. However, his actions tell a different story.

“At an Iftar party, he made bold declarations that those harassing the Muslim community would not be spared or forgiven. But within days, his NCP faction supported the Waqf Amendment Bill, thereby betraying the Muslim community,” said Sapkal.

“The Waqf Bill is nothing more than a ploy by the BJP government to intimidate the Muslim community and seize thousands of acres of land. Ajit Pawar, a senior leader, is fully aware of this, yet, unable to stay away from power, he has bowed before the BJP and supported the bill,” alleged Sapkal.

“His actions reveal the hypocrisy of his politics -- what he preaches and what he practices are entirely different. The public must recognise this deception and stay alert," warned the sate Congress chief.