VBA Becomes Exclusive Partner Of ACAMS In Vietnam

The(VBA) has officially announced a strategic partnership to become the exclusive partner of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) in Vietnam. The collaboration aimed at strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) training efforts and developing a globally recognized pool of AML professionals in Vietnam, and contributing to Vietnam's effort to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list.

The announcement was made during the seminar titled“Sharing experiences in managing centralized crypto exchanges”, hosted by VBA on March 27, 2025. Through this partnership, VBA joins forces with ACAMS to bring international-standard professional development opportunities to Vietnam's digital finance and blockchain sectors.







Mr. Samuel Lay awarded the ACAMS badge to Mr. Trung and Mr. Quan.



At the event, Mr. Samuel Lay, Business Development Director at ACAMS in Asia, presented honorary pins to Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of VBA, and Mr. Nguyen Tran Minh Quan, VBA's Legal Director. Both have recently earned their CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) certifications, becoming among the first Vietnamese professionals to receive this prestigious credential.

Mr. Lay commended the achievement, noting that the certification of VBA personnel underscores the association's pioneering role in collaborating with Vietnamese regulators to advance AML practices.“As more professionals become certified, Vietnam's credibility in the global financial system will continue to grow and solidify,” he stated.

He also expressed optimism that the VBA–ACAMS partnership will reinforce Vietnam's commitment to strengthening compliance and mitigating risks related to AML and counter-terrorist financing (CFT), especially within the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Mr. Trung emphasized that the recognition by ACAMS is a significant milestone, representing VBA's sustained efforts to connect Vietnam with international standards. He described the development as a key step toward promoting a transparent, secure, and sustainable crypto market in Vietnam.“VBA is committed to collaborating with regulators, businesses, and the broader community to build a world-class digital financial ecosystem”, Mr. Trung affirmed.







VBA and ACAMS cooperate to promote training of senior personnel in the field of AML in Vietnam.



He further noted that the partnership with ACAMS reflects a broader initiative by VBA, which includes organizing nine thematic workshops on virtual assets and virtual asset service providers (VA-VASPs), as well as promoting the implementation of Prime Minister Decision No. 194/QĐ-TTg. These initiatives serve as a foundation for advancing the Government's sixth action commitment, strengthening legal compliance and community engagement. The partnership not only aims to improve compliance in the digital asset sector, but also plays a critical role in helping Vietnam exit the FATF grey list and in supporting the effective implementation of the newly passed AML Law.

With extensive experience in legal affairs, Mr. Quan marked that the CAMS certification is a practical tool that enables legal professionals in Vietnam to provide more effective compliance guidance for businesses.“In global financial landscape, understanding and adhering to transaction control regulations is essential,” Mr. Quan stressed.







VBA and ACAMS officially announced a strategic cooperation agreement.



As part of the strategic agreement, VBA will serve as the official bridge between ACAMS and domestic training academy, particularly ABAII Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation. ABAII will become the official local partner responsible for delivering ACAMS training courses on AML, anti-fraud, and CFT at various levels. The collaboration aims to foster a new generation of internationally certified AML professionals in Vietnam's digital economy.

Founded in 2001, ACAMS is the world's leading membership organization dedicated to enhancing the expertise of AML professionals. With a network spanning over 160 countries and certifications such as CAMS, CGSS (Certified Global Sanctions Specialist), CAFS (Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist), and CCAS (Certified Crypto-Asset Specialist), ACAMS has established a comprehensive global ecosystem for financial crime prevention and professional development.

