Rhode Island Estate Planning Attorney To Deliver Innovative Care Plan At Alzheimer's Association Conference

Rhode Island Estate Planning Attorney Samantha McCarthy Jarvis

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- McCarthy Law, a leading estate planning firm in Rhode Island, is proud to announce that Founding Attorney Samantha McCarthy Jarvis will share strategic care tools for aging individuals as a featured speaker at the upcoming 14th Annual Caregiver's Journey and Research Conference. Hosted by the Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island Chapter, the event will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, RI.McCarthy Jarvis will present a practical, caregiver-focused session designed to help families navigate the complex legal and financial decisions that often arise when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.Her presentation will provide attendees with actionable tools and guidance on:-Independence, capacity, and the Global Deterioration Scale (GDS)-Essential estate planning tools and legal documents every family should have-Planning for levels of care: from in-home to skilled nursing and memory care-Medicaid planning, including five-year look-back strategies and crisis options-Local resources for caregiver support and burnout prevention“Caregivers carry a heavy load - both emotionally and physically. After watching my own family members encounter endless challenges in the system, I knew there had to be an easier way. My goal is to make the legal and care planning side of this journey more clear and easier to navigate, so families can focus on what matters most-caring for their loved ones with compassion and support, and allowing seniors to age with dignity,” says McCarthy Jarvis.Samantha McCarthy Jarvis is widely recognized for her work in estate planning, elder law, and long-term care planning across Rhode Island and has shared her insights in U.S. News, Rhode Island Monthly, ABC TV, and more. At McCarthy Law, she and her team are committed to helping families prepare for life transitions with compassion, clarity, and customized legal support.The Caregiver's Journey and Research Conference is the Alzheimer's Association's premier educational event in the state, offering expert-led sessions, resources, and community connection for those impacted by dementia.For more information about the event or to register, visit . To learn more about McCarthy Law or schedule a consultation with McCarthy Law, visit .

