Haryana's Tax Collection Outperforms National Growth Rate, Sets Record

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 4 (IANS) Haryana has reached a significant milestone in the collection of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), outperforming the national growth rate and setting a record in 2024-25, Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said on Friday.

He said against the budget target of Rs 37,498 crore for SGST in 2024-25, the Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 39,153 crore, exceeding the target by Rs 1,655 crore. This accomplishment marks a significant achievement as the state has surpassed its SGST revenue target for the fiscal year.

Singh emphasised that Haryana has delivered exceptional performance in GST collections, surpassing national growth averages and setting significant records for 2024-25. The state's achievements are a testament to its strong economic growth and efficient tax administration.

He said the state's total Gross GST collection for March 2025 stands at Rs 10,648 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent increase compared to March 2024. The national average growth rate for March 2025 is 8.79 per cent, placing Haryana sixth highest in growth percentage among major states.

Additionally, for the entire financial year 2024-25, the state's total Gross GST collection amounts to Rs 119,362 crore, marking a remarkable 16 per cent growth over the financial year 2023-24. This is the highest growth rate among all states, exceeding the national average of 10 per cent. Also, the state's SGST collection (pre-IGST settlement) for 2024-25 stands at Rs 23,285 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent increase over 2023-24. This represents the second-highest growth rate among major states, while the national average growth rate is 10 per cent.

After the IGST settlement, Haryana's SGST collection for 2024-25 totalled Rs 39,743 crore, which is 14 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year. The national growth average in this category stands at 11 per cent.

Pratap said this outstanding performance demonstrates Haryana's continued commitment to effective tax administration and fiscal management, further solidifying its position as a key contributor to the national economy.