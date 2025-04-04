Automotive Industry Will Be The Frontline Of The Cyber War In 2025, Warns Cybersecurity Expert Michael Marcotte

Michael Marcotte, founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius and co-founder of the National Cybersecurity Center

Michael Marcotte warns that the automotive industry will be on the frontline of the cyber war in 2025 and calls on manufacturers to shore up their defenses.

- Michael MarcotteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Marcotte , founder, CEO, and Chairman of artius , the global leader in secure, self-managed individual identity solutions, has warned that the automotive industry will be the new frontline of the cyber war in 2025 – and has called on manufacturers to double their investments into cybersecurity expertise and tools to ward off the threat.The industry has never been under higher threat, with the majority of manufacturers now using smart manufacturing technology and systems that provide a goldmine for hackers looking to breach drivers' identity security and inflict financial harm through ransomware or other means (Upstream).Marcotte, who co-founded the US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and chaired its Rapid Response Center, argued that doubling investment in recruiting and retaining leading cybersecurity talent from more traditionally threatened industries will be critical to driving a cohesive and robust security strategy, enforcing technology security best practice, and upskilling their technology teams in the fundamental cybersecurity skills.This intervention comes hot on the heels of artius's strategic partnership with car-sharing platform DryyvAI, which aims to revolutionize digital identity security in the car rental industry. The business also recently recruited the former CFO of BMW Group Stefen Krausse to its Board of Strategic Advisors, as the business looks to expand its leadership in digital ID security solutions for the automotive sector.Michael Marcotte, co-founder of the US National Cybersecurity Center, said:“The automotive industry will be on the front line of the cyber war in 2025, with customer's data and identity security coming under increasing threat from yet another front.“Manufacturers must act immediately to fend off these attacks and protect their customers. They must double their investment in recruiting and retaining cybersecurity experts with track records of threat management in industries where attacks on consumers have traditionally been more common, such as in the finance and healthcare sectors.“These experts will be critical to driving to driving a cohesive and robust security strategy, enforcing technology security best practice, and upskilling their technology teams in the fundamental cybersecurity skills that are currently lacking in the industry.“Not only is this critical for the security of their customers, but it will protect businesses against the reputational and legal costs of any major attacks. The cost of defending legal cases from customers whose security has been breached is far from insignificant – and could rise into the hundreds of millions, far outweighing the cost of investing in the talent needed to secure vehicles and their system's defenses.”###About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world's largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included Chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center, Board member of OEDIT, and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators.Visit Michael Marcotte's social media profiles for more information:Wikipedia –The Marque –X –Instagram –LinkedIn –

