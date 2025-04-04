Venture Capitalist Pledges $100 To Charity For Every Pre-Order Of His New Book On Charitable Giving

What We Don't Do is available for pre-order from now through April 14th.

- Nick CooneyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Bankrupt me for charity," challenges venture capitalist Nick Cooney, who has pledged to donate $100 to high-impact charities for every pre-order placed through Amazon of his forthcoming book, What We Don't Do : Inaction in the Face of Suffering and the Drive to Do More. This unconventional approach transforms the traditional book launch into a direct charitable giving campaign."I wanted to find a way to make this book launch about more than just sales," said Cooney, founder and managing partner at New York City-based investment firm Lever VC. "By tying pre-orders directly to charitable giving, every reader makes an immediate impact-before even turning a page."What We Don't Do explores the life-changing good we can do for others with small amounts of time and money, the psychological barriers that prevent us from acting to help those in need, and practical insights on how to maximize our own personal impact.All of the pre-order donations will support high-impact charitable programs that benefit people in extreme poverty, animals in extreme suffering, and key environmental protections. Cooney states,“I'll give away $100 for every pre-order until I literally have zero personal liquid wealth left-no cash, no stocks, no bonds.”Regalo Press Publisher Gretchen Young explains, "With personal outreach, social media campaigns, and influencer collaborations in motion, the initiative is already gaining traction.”To ensure your pre-order of What We Don't Do results in a donation, pre-order now through April 14th at Amazon: .What We Don't Do will be published on April 15th.About the Publisher: Regalo Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, unites philanthropy with the business of book publishing by making a donation to a charity of the author's choice on every deal. Regalo was launched in 2022 by publishing veteran Gretchen Young, who has acquired and edited numerous award winners and scores of New York Times bestsellers.

Jacqui Daniels

Daniels PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.