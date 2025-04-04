ACHS Promotes Amanda Sparks To Director Of Student Accounts & Business Operations

Amanda Sparks , New Director of Student Accounts & Business Operations

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS promotes Amanda Sparks to Director of Student Accounts & Business Ops, recognizing her leadership in financial services and commitment to student success.

- Melissa McMahon, Chief Financial OfficerPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce the promotion of Amanda Sparks to Director of Student Accounts & Business Operations.Amanda is an integral part of the ACHS team, bringing leadership, dedication, and expertise in student accounts and financial operations. In her new role, she will continue to enhance financial processes, expand student account management, and support the institution's overall operational efficiency."Amanda's commitment to student success and fiscal responsibility makes her an outstanding fit for this leadership position,” said Melissa McMahon, Chief Financial Officer.“We are excited to see her continue to drive excellence and innovation in student financial services.”Before joining ACHS, Amanda built a diverse professional background in management and customer service. She previously managed a taproom in the brewing industry, overseeing operations, coordinating events, and leading donation initiatives. She holds an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer (AAOT) degree from Linn-Benton Community College and brings over a decade of management experience to her new role.About ACHSThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online integrative health and wellness education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, and other complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to providing exceptional online education based on evidence-based research, with an emphasis on sustainability and global stewardship. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at ....

