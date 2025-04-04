From Inception To Impact: Cherry Bekaert Foundation's First Annual Report Highlights Community Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to present our first annual report, reflecting our unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, and community impact," says Susan Moser, former Partner and Cherry Bekaert Foundation President. "We are grateful to our partners, supporters, and dedicated team who have made this journey possible. Together, we are building a brighter future."

Overall, the Foundation's annual report highlights multiple accomplishments, including:



Partnership with Junior Achievement: In March 2024, the Foundation announced its first national partnership with Junior Achievement , contributing an initial $100,000 donation. This collaboration aligns with the Foundation's educational focus, offering year-round volunteer opportunities for Cherry Bekaert employees to teach children essential life skills and financial literacy.

Volunteer Week: Cherry Bekaert employees united both in person and virtually to support deserving organizations and important causes, collectively volunteering 4,536 hours and donating over $13,000 in 2023 and 2024.

Grant Giving and Additional Support: Over the past two years, the Foundation has supported more than 80 charitable and non-profit organizations, with 35 in 2023 and 47 supported in 2024. Hurricane Relief: In response to hurricanes Helene and Milton in the fall of 2024, the Foundation raised $28,000 in relief contributions and matching funds, disbursing $72,000 in grants earmarked for hurricane relief.

Explore the full Cherry Bekaert Annual Report here . Learn more by visiting cbh/foundation .

About the Cherry Bekaert Foundation

Established in December 2022, the Cherry Bekaert Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, gives back to the communities where we live and work. The Foundation seeks to collaborate with and support organizations that align with Cherry Bekaert's shared values, provide impactful resources, and inspire individuals to actively engage with their communities. Visit us at cbh/foundation and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh/disclosure .

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, X or Instagram .

