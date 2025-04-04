Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Water For Pets (CTK-1503)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to provide fresh water to your pet at the park, in the car, or when away from home," said an inventor, from Coleman, Texas, "so I invented the HYDRO PUP. My design provides added hydration and comfort for pets, and it offers convenience and peace of mind for pet owners."

The invention provides a portable way to ensure that a pet always has fresh water when away from home or traveling. In doing so, it helps the pet remain comfortable and hydrated. It also saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle associated with traditional pet bowls, bottled water, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1503, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED