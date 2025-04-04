Hyundai Launches Customer Assurance To Maintain Current Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price

"At Hyundai, we have a long history of providing value and doing what's right for our customers and communities," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. "We know consumers are uncertain about the potential for rising prices and we want to provide them with some stability in the coming months. Our MSRP commitment is just one part of our multifaceted effort to provide great vehicles to American consumers, while also supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in the most important market for our company."

"Our commitment to maintaining the MSRP is another example of the focus we place on the consumer," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We understand the challenges consumers face in today's economic climate, and we want to continue the momentum from record sales in March and the first quarter. This initiative builds on Hyundai's legacy of supporting American consumers and investing in the U.S. market."

Two weeks ago, Hyundai Motor Group announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028. This investment is focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities, advancing future technologies, and enhancing energy infrastructure in America and will create more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. This latest U.S. investment builds on the Group's existing allocation of approximately $20.5 billion since entering the U.S. market in 1986 that has created more than 570,000 jobs.

Hyundai also recently celebrated the grand opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. It's a key pillar in the company's $12.6 billion investment in Georgia and is the largest economic development project in the state's history that will create 8,500 direct jobs. At the grand opening, Hyundai also announced the plant's capacity is increasing to 500,000 vehicles. This expansion adds to the nearly 400,000-vehicle capacity at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, which has been assembling vehicles since 2005.

With a strong track record of successfully navigating industry challenges-from the global chip shortage to COVID-era disruptions-Hyundai is well-positioned to lead through today's evolving landscape. The company's production and supply chain management flexibility across its portfolio enables it to respond quickly and strategically, ensuring customers receive the right products at the right time and at the right price.

Customer Assurance builds on Hyundai's legacy of innovative customer programs. Examples such as America's Best Warranty ii, the innovative job loss protection program and many others show Hyundai's dedication to supporting U.S. consumers.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

