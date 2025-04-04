5WPR Named As A Finalist In Provoke's 2025 SABRE Awards North America

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named a finalist in the PRovoke 2025 SABRE Awards North America in the Technology Industry Sector under Consumer Electronics for its work with PLAUD's NotePin.

The SABRE Awards, presented by PRovoke Media, recognize superior achievements in PR, digital marketing , branding, reputation, and engagement, and celebrate outstanding campaigns demonstrating the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity, and business impact. 5WPR's nomination highlights the agency's expertise in executing innovative and results-driven communications strategies within the technology sector.

"Earning a spot as a finalist for the PRovoke 2025 SABRE Awards North America underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of PR in the tech industry," said Lori Ruggiero, Managing Partner and EVP of 5WPR's Corporate and Technology divisions. "Our work with PLAUD 's NotePin demonstrates how strategic communications and digital storytelling can elevate consumer electronics brands, positioning them for success in an increasingly competitive landscape."

5WPR has a strong track record of representing leading technology brands across various sectors, including consumer electronics, AI , fintech , cybersecurity , and emerging tech innovations. The agency's expertise in media relations, thought leadership, influencer engagement, and digital marketing ensures that clients receive tailored, high-impact campaigns that drive brand awareness and business growth.

The winners of the 2025 PRovoke SABRE Awards North America will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 6th, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC. For more information and to view the full list of finalists, click here .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage , Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality , Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

