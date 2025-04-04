Knecht Cup Regatta Returns April 1213 To Cooper River, One Of The Nation's Largest Collegiate Rowing Events

One of the most anticipated regattas of the collegiate rowing season, the 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta returns to the Cooper River course designed by the event's namesake, Bill Knecht, on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph“Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

The Knecht Cup Regatta has grown to include over 300 entries from over 60 of the nation's top college programs, making it one of the largest collegiate regattas in the country, second only to the ACRA National Championship.

Over 60 of the Nation's Top College Rowing Programs Competing

- Laura Blanche, Knecht Cup DirectorCHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most anticipated regattas of the collegiate rowing season, the 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta returns to the Cooper River course designed by the event's namesake, Bill Knecht, on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.The Knecht Cup Regatta has grown to include over 300 entries from over 60 of the nation's top college programs, making it one of the largest collegiate regattas in the country, second only to the ACRA National Championship.“The Knecht Cup Regatta is more than just a racing weekend-it's a celebration of the legacy and spirit of American rowing,” said Laura Blanche, Regatta Director.“It's an honor to welcome so many of the nation's top collegiate programs to the Cooper River each spring, a place that's been home to this incredible event for many years. We're proud to carry forward the vision of people like my father, Bill Knecht, and so many others who shaped both our local and national rowing communities. The level of competition, the sportsmanship, and the sense of tradition make the Knecht Cup truly special for athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph“Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas. A La Salle High School and Villanova University graduate, Knecht was a dominant athlete with the Vesper Boat Club, capturing multiple national titles and international gold medals in the eights at the 1955 Pan American Games and the 1964 Olympics, as well as in double sculls at the 1959 and 1963 Pan American Games. He also competed in the 1960 Olympics alongside John B. Kelly Jr.Beyond competition, Knecht shaped the future of the sport as a founder of the Cooper River Rowing Association and the National Rowing Foundation, President of the National Association of Amateur Oarsmen, and the American delegate to FISA. He played a key role in designing the Cooper River course, served on the U.S. Olympic Rowing Team Committee, and was a judge at the 1992 Summer Olympics. He is enshrined in the American Rowing Hall of Fame for his lifelong contributions to rowing, as well as the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.Among the top collegiate programs competing in this year's regatta are Philadelphia-area favorites Bryn Mawr, Drexel, Haverford, LaSalle, Temple and Villanova, as well as boats and athletes from powerhouses including the University of Wisconsin, University of Connecticut, Fordham University, Catholic University, Georgetown, Boston University, Carnegie Mellon, Colgate, Duquesne, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), MIT, Radcliffe, University of New Hampshire, University of Massachusetts, Stetson University, George Mason University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, and Case Western Reserve University.Teams competing at this year's Knecht Cup Regatta are drawn from 13 states, including Connecticut (3), Florida (5), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (7), Michigan (1), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (2), New York (11), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (17), Rhode Island (1), Virginia (1) and Wisconsin (2), as well as the District of Columbia (2).Key upgrades this year include a Jumbotron displaying the live stream of each race in the Grandstand viewing area for spectators, enhanced medals, and an expanded media presence. Three new events have been added this year, including two para races and men's lightweight 8. The Grandstand, at the finish line, also features a full beer garden with refreshments and concessions for all attendees.For the third consecutive year, both days of the event will be livestreamed on YouTube , with senior rowing commentators including former University of Pennsylvania and 2-time US Olympic Team rower Regina Salmons, and veteran rowing commentator Joe Leonard sharing the broadcast booth with Philadelphia's FOX 29 News anchor Mike Jerrick (Sunday) and meteorologist Drew Anderson (Saturday) as on-air hosts.The 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta is sanctioned by USRowing. Through USRowing sanctioning, the Knecht Cup will benefit from the organization's referee corps, insurance program, and on-the-ground regatta support, all designed to uphold universal standards for safety and fairness.Both USRowing member and non-member organizations can compete in this year's Knecht Cup Regatta. Non-members may obtain a Regatta Pass to meet eligibility requirements.There is no admission fee to this year's regatta, which takes place on the Cooper River, with the finish line at the Grandstand located near the intersection of Donahue Avenue and North Park Drive in Cherry Hill, NJ.The free livestream, as well as entry registration, race results, and additional information are available on the Knecht Cup Regatta website at .

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+1 215-266-5943

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The 2024 Knecht Cup Regatta Men's Varsity 8+ Final

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.