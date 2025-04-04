Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Multiple Use Mixing Container (CTK-1490)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better container option for mixing, storing, transporting, and cleaning up various liquid compounds or items like epoxy, paints, and varnishes," said an inventor, from Mandan, N.D., "so I invented the MULTIPLE USE MIXING CONTAINER. My design would lend itself to easy cleanup and reuse."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved multi-use container for mixing epoxy or other chemical liquidized products such as paint and varnish. In doing so, it allows for easy clean up and reuse of the container while reducing the overall amount of waste. As a result, it saves time, effort, and materials. The invention features a simple design that is easy to assemble, use, and disassemble so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, painters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1490, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

