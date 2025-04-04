$50 Million Gift From Wayne State University Alumnus, James Anderson, And His Wife, Patricia, Powers Engineering Excellence In Detroit

This transformative gift will be focused on faculty support, including doctoral fellowships, undergraduate student experiences and a dean's fund, which will empower the college to recruit more top faculty and Ph.D. students, driving faculty research in mobility, energy storage, AI and other rapidly growing fields. The gift will also strengthen student initiatives, creating a direct line between students and life-changing careers that drive economic growth and innovation, as reflected in the university's Prosperity Agenda .

"With Jim and Patti's passion for engineering and entrepreneurship, and their enduring commitment to Wayne State, it is fitting that the college will now be named for two of our greatest advocates," said Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, Wayne State's president. "We will build on more than a century of engineering talent that created a culture of innovation in our city, and the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering will be known as Detroit's engineering school, setting a new standard of discovery and invention for generations."

Jim Anderson is president and CEO of Urban Science , a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm headquartered in Detroit, with 20 offices around the world. His career began in 1967 as an instructor at the College of Engineering, where he developed environmental models and computer mapping techniques to display data – foundational elements of his firm's business model aimed at creating cohesion and clarity for automakers and their dealers, and the AdTech firms that support them, in even the most ambiguous market conditions.

"Since my time as a student, and later a faculty member, at Wayne State University, I've witnessed firsthand the power of a quality STEM education in transforming lives, economies and communities," said Jim Anderson. "My wife, Patricia, and I are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to expand our commitment to this renowned institution – a world-class training ground for Detroit's next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs. We're confident this gift will continue to create new opportunities for high-paying STEM careers, foster innovation and drive progress in the Motor City and beyond, and we're honored to work alongside WSU's esteemed leadership to bring it to fruition."

In 2014, the Andersons established The James and Patricia Anderson Engineering Ventures Institute at WSU's College of Engineering. The institute fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty envisioning commercial applications for new technology, securing patents and establishing startups while providing opportunities for students to learn best practices in applied research, technology commercialization and business creation.

"We are grateful for this gift, which arrives at a moment when our existing work meets innovation to create an unparalleled future opportunity," said James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering Dean Ali Abolmaali, Ph.D., P.E. "Jim and Patti recognize the huge leap this college can take. With their help, we will bridge knowledge and instruction with student success for generations to come. This remarkable gift will establish a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Anderson Engineering to serve Detroit, the state of Michigan and communities beyond."

SOURCE Wayne State University