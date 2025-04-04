POG Digital Announces PSA Grading, Bitcoin Golden Slammers, And Care Bearstm Drop In Global Revival

These launches mark a powerful step forward-bridging nostalgia and blockchain to reconnect millions of collectors with their childhood passion.

POG x PSA: Grading Goes Next-Gen

For the first time ever, PSA will grade official POGs, starting with the limited-edition POG Hobby Box, now available at POGUnlimited . Only 5,100 boxes have been released.

Each sealed box includes:



Gold-leafed Slammers

Foil inserts and digital collectibles Rare posters and undisclosed surprises



"We're honored to work with the best in collectibles authentication," said Kyler Frisbee, CEO of POG Digital. "Collectors can now compete, collect, and invest at the highest level."

Bitcoin Golden Slammers Mint Live Now

Launching April 5 on Magic Eden , the Bitcoin Golden Slammer Collection combines digital minting with real-world treasure:



Slammers available in 24K-plated, pure silver, and solid 14K gold editions Pressed with an iconic 90s Slammer on one side and the Bitcoin logo on the other



Random mints unlock:



1x Solid 14K Gold Slammer 10x Pure Silver Slammers



If 2,500 total mints are reached, one ultra-rare 24K Solid Gold Slammer-valued at over $25,000-will be revealed. Any unclaimed gold items will be permanently burned.

"This is digital history, crafted in real gold," said Frisbee. "We're giving Millennials and Gen Xers a reason to collect again."

Care BearsTM x POG: Launching May 5, 2025

POG and Care BearsTM will launch a limited-edition drop of physical and digital POGs featuring characters like Cheer BearTM, Funshine BearTM, and Grumpy BearTM.

This collaboration includes:



Gold and silver slammers

In-game perks and exclusive loot Physical collectibles with digital utility



Join the POG HUB - Free Loot, No Crypto Needed

Celebrate the revival by joining the POG HUB, a free platform where players can claim daily digital loot packs with:



Exclusive collectibles

Limited POG merchandise Entries into $250,000+ in prizes



Visit POGDigital to get started.

POG by the Numbers



200M+ global collectors

135,000 beta players in 2 weeks

300,000+ matches played

350K Twitter, 115K+ Discord Last Slammer drop sold out in 16 seconds



About POG Digital

POG Digital is the Web3 evolution of the iconic '90s brand. Through global IP collaborations, premium drops, and gaming integrations, POG is redefining the future of collecting.

POGDigital



