POG Digital Announces PSA Grading, Bitcoin Golden Slammers, And Care Bearstm Drop In Global Revival
These launches mark a powerful step forward-bridging nostalgia and blockchain to reconnect millions of collectors with their childhood passion.
POG x PSA: Grading Goes Next-Gen
For the first time ever, PSA will grade official POGs, starting with the limited-edition POG Hobby Box, now available at POGUnlimited . Only 5,100 boxes have been released.
Each sealed box includes:
-
Gold-leafed Slammers
Foil inserts and digital collectibles
Rare posters and undisclosed surprises
"We're honored to work with the best in collectibles authentication," said Kyler Frisbee, CEO of POG Digital. "Collectors can now compete, collect, and invest at the highest level."
Bitcoin Golden Slammers Mint Live Now
Launching April 5 on Magic Eden , the Bitcoin Golden Slammer Collection combines digital minting with real-world treasure:
-
Slammers available in 24K-plated, pure silver, and solid 14K gold editions
Pressed with an iconic 90s Slammer on one side and the Bitcoin logo on the other
Random mints unlock:
-
1x Solid 14K Gold Slammer
10x Pure Silver Slammers
If 2,500 total mints are reached, one ultra-rare 24K Solid Gold Slammer-valued at over $25,000-will be revealed. Any unclaimed gold items will be permanently burned.
"This is digital history, crafted in real gold," said Frisbee. "We're giving Millennials and Gen Xers a reason to collect again."
Care BearsTM x POG: Launching May 5, 2025
POG and Care BearsTM will launch a limited-edition drop of physical and digital POGs featuring characters like Cheer BearTM, Funshine BearTM, and Grumpy BearTM.
This collaboration includes:
-
Gold and silver slammers
In-game perks and exclusive loot
Physical collectibles with digital utility
Join the POG HUB - Free Loot, No Crypto Needed
Celebrate the revival by joining the POG HUB, a free platform where players can claim daily digital loot packs with:
-
Exclusive collectibles
Limited POG merchandise
Entries into $250,000+ in prizes
Visit href="" rel="nofollow" pogdigita to get started.
POG by the Numbers
-
200M+ global collectors
135,000 beta players in 2 weeks
300,000+ matches played
350K Twitter, 115K+ Discord
Last Slammer drop sold out in 16 seconds
About POG Digital
POG Digital is the Web3 evolution of the iconic '90s brand. Through global IP collaborations, premium drops, and gaming integrations, POG is redefining the future of collecting.
POGDigital
href="" rel="nofollow" pogdigita
Media Contact:
Kyler Frisbee
CEO, POG Digital
4068711267
[email protected]
