City Of Corona Leverages AI To Improve Housing Affordability By Automating Pre-Checks & Plan Reviews

Automated Pre-Checks & Plan Reviews for Local Governments

The City of Corona has partnered with Blitz Permits, the most widely used Assistive AI platform for local governments in the U.S.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Corona has partnered with Blitz Permits , the most widely used Assistive AI platform for local governments in the U.S. This move will streamline development reviews, reduce permitting delays, and deliver faster service to residents and builders. Across California, permitting backlogs have stalled projects by 12–15 months in some cities-Corona is taking action.

Blitz Permits is transforming understaffed Planning and Building departments with the world's first dual AI engine for plan reviews. By combining pre-check automation with AI-driven code compliance, it slashes review time and increases efficiency. The platform helps governments work faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively, making housing more accessible while strengthening civic resilience.

As Corona experiences rapid growth, the city is leading a nationwide shift towards automation. By embracing AI, Corona is cutting red tape, addressing staffing shortages, and bringing greater speed, accuracy, and transparency to the permitting process.

About Blitz Permits:

Blitz Permits is the leading GovTech provider revolutionizing plan reviews with AI-driven automation. Its proprietary Intelligent Data Dictionary and advanced contextual algorithms deliver unmatched speed, accuracy, and built-in regulatory compliance.

Supporting PDF, CAD, and BIM formats, Blitz Permits integrates seamlessly into government workflows, helping planning, zoning, and building departments cut review times by up to 5x, improve compliance, and fast-track housing and infrastructure development.

