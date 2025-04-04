S.M.C.L. (Samaritan Multi-Services Centered On Living Foundation) Receives $30,000 Grant From The Hartford

Paralympic Gold Medalist Wheelchair Basketball Player Matt Scott, a Team Hartford athlete, with Brian Marelo and two other SMCL adaptive athletes

- Reverend Julius Lee, Founder and President of SMCL Foundation, LA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S.M.C.L. Foundation & Associates Adaptive Sports, a non-profit organization based in New Orleans, Louisiana, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment and other resources.The grant enabled the S.M.C.L. Foundation, a member chapter of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including 2 Wheelchair Motorcross (WCMX) Sports Wheelchairs, and 3 Basketball Wheelchairs, and other basketball, pickleball and WCMX equipment.The Hartford also surprised Brian Marelo, a 15-year-old athlete who participates in the WCMX Adaptive Wheelchair Sport with a custom-fit, WCMX Sports Wheelchair. This will provide Marelo with the opportunity to participate both recreationally and competitively at all skate parks. Prohibited costs of adaptive equipment are often the largest obstacles for our athletes to overcome. As a result of this grant, Marelo will be able to experience the transformative power of sports.“I absolutely love this chair. Having this chair to do all sorts of active sports just adds more to my ability,” Marelo said.“The Greatest Disability in Society, is the Inability to visualize the Possibilities of All. Through the Samaritan Acts of S.M.C.L. Adaptive Sports along with the City of Kenner's Department of Parks and Recreation, the Field of Hope is fulfilling the Shield of Dreams for many who are physically and/or economically challenged in the community,” said Reverend Julius Lee, Founder and President of SMCL Foundation.Established in March 2006, the Samaritan Multi-Services Centered on Living (SMCL) Foundation & Associates, was formed to improve the quality of life for military veterans, youths and other citizens with disabilities, as well as those who are economically challenged. In the spirit of being public servants, S.M.C.L. develops and conducts Adaptive/Paralympic Sports Activities and other multi services.

