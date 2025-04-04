Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tracking Device For Pets (CTK-1474)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to track and monitor your pet," said an inventor, from Hope, Ark., "so I invented the LOCATE MY PET. My design would provide added safety for pets and peace of mind for pet owners knowing their pet's precise location at all times."

The invention provides a new pet locator device and system. In doing so, it allows the owner to easily track down their pet if lost, stolen, etc. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners with dogs and cats.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1474, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

