Top Los Angeles Oral And Facial Surgeon, Dr. David Salehani, Hosts Exclusive Study Club Featuring Digital Dentistry Expert Dr. Storm Hagen

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm thrilled to bring our dental community together for this evening of learning and connection. Dr. Hagen's forward-thinking approach to in-office 3D printing is something every modern dentist can benefit from. We look forward to sharing insights that will immediately impact clinical workflows and patient outcomes." –

Event Details:



Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time:

6:00 – 6:30 PM – Dinner & Networking

6:30 – 8:30 PM – Lecture

Location: LAVO Restaurant

9201 W. Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

CE Credits: 2 Category I CE Credits

Fee: $60.00

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 25, 2025 Space is limited – early registration is strongly encouraged

Course Topic:

"3D Printing: The Scan-to-Print Digital Workflow"

Learning Objectives:



Understand the scan-to-print digital workflow for dental 3D printing



Explore how digital in-office workflows reduce lab fees and production time



Discover design services and material options available for 3D printing

Review case studies and clinical success using digital workflows

About the Speaker – Dr. Storm Hagen

Dr. Storm Hagen brings a wealth of expertise in the integration of technology into modern dentistry. A graduate of UCLA and the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry (DDS with High Honors), he is a certified CEREC and Primescan trainer, and a Key Opinion Leader for Dentsply Sirona, SprintRay, Kuraray Noritake, Ivoclar Vivadent, and TruAbutment. Dr. Hagen lectures nationally on digital dentistry and continues to push the envelope with in-office innovations.

About the Host – Dr. David Salehani

Dr. David Salehani is a highly respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in West Hollywood known for his clinical excellence and passion for education. He holds a Biochemistry degree with honors, as well as both medical and dental degrees from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. His advanced surgical training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital (a Level I trauma center), combined with a general surgery internship, has shaped his expertise across a wide scope of oral and facial procedures.

Dr. Salehani's practice focuses on both functional and aesthetic outcomes, offering procedures ranging from dental implants and facial trauma repair to jaw correction and cosmetic enhancements. He holds hospital privileges at UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and is a member of the AAOMS, California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the ADA.

To learn more or register, please visit or call (310) 275-3635 . Payment details will be shared during registration.

Contact

Dr. David Salehani

(310) 275-3635

