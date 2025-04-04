Top Los Angeles Oral And Facial Surgeon, Dr. David Salehani, Hosts Exclusive Study Club Featuring Digital Dentistry Expert Dr. Storm Hagen
Event Details:
-
Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
6:00 – 6:30 PM – Dinner & Networking
6:30 – 8:30 PM – Lecture Location: LAVO Restaurant
9201 W. Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 CE Credits: 2 Category I CE Credits Fee: $60.00 Registration Deadline: Friday, April 25, 2025 Space is limited – early registration is strongly encouraged
Course Topic:
"3D Printing: The Scan-to-Print Digital Workflow"
Learning Objectives:
-
Understand the scan-to-print digital workflow for dental 3D printing
Explore how digital in-office workflows reduce lab fees and production time
Discover design services and material options available for 3D printing
Review case studies and clinical success using digital workflows
About the Speaker – Dr. Storm Hagen
Dr. Storm Hagen brings a wealth of expertise in the integration of technology into modern dentistry. A graduate of UCLA and the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry (DDS with High Honors), he is a certified CEREC and Primescan trainer, and a Key Opinion Leader for Dentsply Sirona, SprintRay, Kuraray Noritake, Ivoclar Vivadent, and TruAbutment. Dr. Hagen lectures nationally on digital dentistry and continues to push the envelope with in-office innovations.
About the Host – Dr. David Salehani
Dr. David Salehani is a highly respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in West Hollywood known for his clinical excellence and passion for education. He holds a Biochemistry degree with honors, as well as both medical and dental degrees from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. His advanced surgical training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital (a Level I trauma center), combined with a general surgery internship, has shaped his expertise across a wide scope of oral and facial procedures.
Dr. Salehani's practice focuses on both functional and aesthetic outcomes, offering procedures ranging from dental implants and facial trauma repair to jaw correction and cosmetic enhancements. He holds hospital privileges at UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and is a member of the AAOMS, California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the ADA.
To learn more or register, please visit or call (310) 275-3635 . Payment details will be shared during registration.
Contact
Dr. David Salehani
(310) 275-3635
