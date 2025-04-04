The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Greg Kunst As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

In addition to his role at Aurion Biotech, Mr. Kunst serves on the board of Pr3vent INC since 2023 and acts as a strategic advisor at Oculogica since 2019. His strategic insights and visionary leadership have played a pivotal role in shaping the direction and success of these organizations.

Mr. Kunst's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in economics from Brigham Young University in 2002 and a Master of Business Administration in general management and strategy from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management in 2006. He has also completed prestigious programs such as the Novartis Advance Program in Strategy and Communications at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 2014 and the M2 Leadership Program on the role of the leader at Novartis in 2013.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kunst has achieved numerous accomplishments, including raising $132 million for Aurion Biotech over the last three years. He played a pivotal role in expanding Glaukos Corporation's revenue from zero to $300 million and expanding its presence to more than 20 countries. Currently, Mr. Kunst is focused on developing a new cell therapy to combat corneal blindness worldwide, demonstrating his commitment to driving impactful advancements in patient care.

With affiliations in esteemed organizations such as Ophthalmic World Leaders and the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery, Mr. Kunst reflects a dedication to both professional excellence and personal fulfillment. His track record of leadership and innovation has earned him honors and awards, further solidifying his position as a visionary leader in the biotech industry.

Looking ahead, Mr. Kunst is poised for continued growth and success, driving impactful advancements in patient care and global health within the biotech industry. His unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence continues to shape the future of healthcare for generations to come.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle