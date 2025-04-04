The Silhouette Clinic And Dr. Halim Charbel Now Offering Spatz Balloon Procedure

Dr. Halim Charbel, MD

Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

The Silhouette Clinic & Dr. Halim Charbel now offer the FDA-approved Spatz3 adjustable gastric balloon for non-surgical, personalized weight loss and wellness.

- Dr. Halim Charbel, MDGERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Silhouette Clinic is excited to announce the launch of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon , an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to help patients manage their health more effectively. This advanced, non-surgical procedure offers a new approach to feeling fuller, eating less, and promoting overall wellness.“Because it is adjustable, the Spatz balloon allows me to tailor the treatment to every patient's needs. If they need more weight loss, we can increase the size of the balloon, and if they are struggling with symptoms, we can down adjust the balloon so they feel comfortable,” said Dr. Halim Charbel , MD, Non-Surgical Endoscopic Weight Loss Specialist at The Silhouette Clinic.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10–20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments - either increasing or decreasing the fluid - based on the patient's progress and comfort. This can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?The Spatz3 gastric balloon is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have not succeeded with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.What Does the Spatz3 Balloon Program Include?The comprehensive program includes:- Pre-procedure consultation with an expert bariatric endoscopist- 12-month nutrition and lifestyle coaching- Comprehensive 1-year follow-up- Cost of the balloon, insertion, and removal fees- Post-procedure IV hydration- A scale for tracking progressContact InformationFor more information or to schedule a consultation, please call at 301-288-1319 or visit thesilhouetteclinic.About Dr. Halim Charbel, MDDr. Halim Charbel is a board-certified gastroenterologist and the founder of The Silhouette Clinic and Digestive Care Specialists. He completed his Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology fellowship at Georgetown University Medical Center. Dr. Charbel brings over 15 years of experience in managing complex gastrointestinal conditions and performing advanced endoscopic procedures. He is committed to providing innovative, minimally invasive weight loss solutions-including the Spatz3 intragastric balloon and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty - while delivering compassionate, patient-centered care.About The Silhouette ClinicThe Silhouette Clinic is a premier non-surgical weight loss center based in Germantown, Maryland, with a mission to deliver innovative, minimally invasive solutions for long-term weight management. Founded by board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Halim Charbel, the clinic specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures such as the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and intragastric balloon therapies. With a personalized, patient-centered approach and a dedicated team of specialists and nutrition experts, The Silhouette Clinic empowers individuals to achieve lasting wellness without surgery.

