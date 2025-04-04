Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Pet Feeding System (CTK-1472)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved pet feeding system that would protect the contents of the food and water bowls from contamination and premature spoiling when the pet is not eating," said one of two inventors, from El Paso, Texas, "so we invented the AUTOMATED PET FOOD BOWL. Our design would protect the food and water so they are fresh and appetizing for your pet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a pet food bowl. In doing so, it prevents food and water from becoming contaminated when pets are not eating. As a result, it ensures the pet has fresh food and water that is free of ants, flies, bird droppings, etc. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1472, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

