Governor Cox Signs Groundbreaking Utah Digital Choice Act To Reshape Social Media And Digital Rights

Project Liberty supports landmark law that empowers individuals to take control of their online identities, setting a new standard for the future of social media and the internet

SALT LAKE CITY and NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah solidified its position as a leader in digital privacy and safety with the passage of the Digital Choice Act, a transformative new law that puts individuals, not Big Tech, in charge of their own personal data. Championed by Gov. Spencer Cox, who signed the bill on March 27, this groundbreaking law is set to take effect on July 1, 2026. The law will require every social media platform operating in Utah to make personal data portable and facilitate interoperability, giving people the right to seamlessly move their content and relationships across other social media platforms. It will require platforms to actually compete for customers, rather than trapping them in walled gardens.

"For too long, social media companies have held the keys to our digital lives, using our data to fuel their profits while limiting our choices," Governor Cox said . "With the Digital Choice Act, Utah is proving that we don't have to accept this status quo. We're empowering individuals to own their digital identities, fostering competition, and creating a safer, healthier online environment for everyone, especially our kids."

The Digital Choice Act ensures two key rights for the people of Utah: "data portability" and "interoperability." Individuals will now be able to transfer their personal data and connections across platforms using open-source protocols without losing years of digital history. People will also now have the power to delete their data entirely if they choose to do so when leaving a platform. By breaking down the barriers that have long locked individuals into platforms, the law challenges Big Tech's monopolistic practices and opens the door for innovation and competition.

Project Liberty, which provided technical assistance to support lawmakers drafting the groundbreaking legislation, has been at the forefront of advocating for a better internet through the use of decentralized, open-source technologies that prioritize transparency, accountability, and individual control. Utah's Digital Choice Act is a model for how state-level innovation can drive national and global change and exemplifies the kind of transformation Project Liberty advocates for.

"Utah is proving that bold leadership in the digital age is possible," said Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty. "This law embodies the principles of freedom, choice, and accountability-values that should define an upgraded internet. This is a pivotal moment for the future of the internet, and other states as well as the federal government are taking notice. It is time to end a broken internet business model that makes people the product."

The case for change is clear and urgent. Social media platforms are under increased scrutiny for using addictive algorithms to harvest user data and manipulate behavior, often at the expense of young people's mental health. Recent examples, such as the bankruptcy of data-driven giants like 23andMe, highlight the risks of entrusting corporations with ownership and control over personal information.

Next year, when Utah's Digital Choice Act is implemented, it will become a blueprint for the future of the internet-one where individuals, not corporations, hold the power.

ABOUT PROJECT LIBERTY

Launched in 2019, Project Liberty builds solutions that help people take back control of their digital lives by reclaiming a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Last May, Project Liberty announced The People's Bid for TikTok with the backing of Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis, the world's largest law firm. The People's Bid aims to capitalize on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redesign TikTok to help Americans reclaim their digital independence. For the first time, it would give TikTokers control of their data, and provide creators and businesses ownership of the relationships they've worked so hard to build. The People's Bid has attracted deep support from leaders across the fields of finance, policy, and technology, along with thousands of concerned citizens.

For more information, visit ProjectLiberty .

SOURCE Project Liberty

