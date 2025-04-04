Saint Mark's School And EF Academy Pasadena Unveil Temporary 'Saint Mark's Village' With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership, which was initially announced three weeks after the fire , went from vision to reality in less than two months - making it the fastest local school rebuilding effort to date.

"This ribbon-cutting represents more than just a temporary solution-it's a testament to our community's resilience and the collective effort to keep education at the forefront," said Jennifer Tolbert, Head of School at Saint Mark's. "Thanks to the generosity of EF Academy, the dedication of countless supporters, and the critical state measures that expedited rebuilding efforts, our students can continue their education without disruption. We are confident that when we return to our permanent campus, it will be even stronger and better for the future."

The new Saint Mark's Village spans more than 12,000 square feet, featuring 22 classrooms, administrative offices, and dedicated outdoor space to foster a sense of continuity and community for Saint Mark's students. Built on 32,000 square feet of previously unused land area at EF Academy, the Village was designed in collaboration with PjHM Architects and WillScot, to provide a high-quality learning environment while seamlessly integrating with EF Academy's existing facilities.

"This partnership is a powerful example of what can happen when a community works together, supported by proactive leadership at every level," said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, Head of School at EF Academy Pasadena. "With Saint Mark's Village, we are ensuring students not only have a place to learn but also access to the resources and stability they need during this transition."

U.S. Representative Judy Chu added, "As someone who visited EF Academy during its earliest days, I've seen firsthand the school's deep commitment to education and community. The swift creation of Saint Mark's Village is a remarkable testament to that spirit. I commend both EF Academy and Saint Mark's for turning challenge into opportunity and ensuring that students continue to learn, grow, and thrive in the face of adversity."

EF Academy Pasadena is providing Saint Mark's Village with the land at no cost, underscoring its commitment to educational collaboration and community support. Beyond the dedicated learning space, Saint Mark's students will also have access to EF Academy's state-of-the-art STEM labs, arts spaces, gymnasium, and other campus resources-ensuring they can thrive academically and socially during this transitional period.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger commended the partnership, adding, "The creation of Saint Mark's Village in such a short time is a shining example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together. Pasadena has shown incredible leadership in ensuring students have a place to learn and grow, and this collaboration between Saint Mark's and EF Academy Pasadena demonstrates the power of education to unite and uplift."

Pasadena City Councilmember Rick Cole stated, "The rapid development of Saint Mark's Village represents Pasadena's commitment to step up and do all we can to ensure fire victims are rehoused, kids are back in school, businesses can reopen, and we can rebuild the fabric of our shared Altadena/Pasadena community. Kudos to the City staff and EF Academy for their speed and collaboration to get this done!"

Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Orde , N-6-25, which cleared the way for rapid rebuilding efforts, the City of Pasadena was able to move quickly to issue permits and allocate resources to allow EF Academy to host Saint Mark's on its high school campus. At the same time, the Village would not have been possible without the City of Pasadena's whole-of-government approach, accelerating permits and assisting with essential infrastructure, enabling dozens of local architects, engineers, and contractors - many of whom donated their time - to help Saint Mark's Village go from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting in approximately six weeks.

Saint Mark's School is raising funds to provide tuition assistance for displaced families, replace essential classroom materials and technology, support trauma-informed mental health services, and support teachers. Funds will also help cover the costs of operating the school's temporary campus, as it prepares for the long-term rebuild of its permanent campus shared with Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. Community members who wish to support the effort and help bring these pillars of the community back to Altadena can find information about donating on the school's website .

About Saint Mark's School

Saint Mark's School is an independent school for students in preschool through 6th grade. We are committed to developing the unique intellect and character of each student in a nurturing environment committed to academic excellence and respect for diversity, responsibility, and spiritual growth. Since its founding in 1960, Saint Mark's has upheld a deep-rooted dedication to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), guided by our Episcopal values.

About EF Academy

EF Academy is a private day and boarding school committed to preparing high school students to lead successful and happy lives. With students from 30+ countries, our welcoming global community sets students up to thrive in university and beyond.

