Earth's Edge Wellness Opens New Location In Laguna Beach, Expanding Access To Hybrid Mental Health And Holistic Healing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a, Earth's Edge Wellness specializes in treating. The center's uniqueensures clients receive customized care that fosters long-term healing, rather than dependence on providers.

Why Laguna Beach? A Sanctuary for Healing-Now with Expanded Virtual Access

Set against the serene Southern California coastline , Earth's Edge Wellness – Laguna Beach provides a calm, luxurious, and private setting for deep healing. The center welcomes all ages and genders , offering both in-person therapy and virtual treatment programs for clients who need flexible or remote options .

"Our mission at Earth's Edge Wellness is to redefine mental health treatment by integrating the best of Western psychology and Eastern healing," said Yoni Banyan, Founder of Earth's Edge Wellness. "With the addition of virtual and hybrid treatment options, we're ensuring that anyone, anywhere, can access transformative care tailored to their unique needs."

A Unique, Step-by-Step Approach to Healing

Earth's Edge Wellness follows a structured, results-driven three-step process to ensure clients experience measurable progress:

Step 1: Complete Our Evaluation – Identify personal goals and establish a customized healing plan .

Step 2: Experience Your Team & See Results – Work with Western-trained therapists and Eastern healing practitioners to achieve meaningful improvements within the first month .

Step 3: Leave With Confidence – Clients graduate fully equipped to navigate future challenges, with check-ins at 3, 6, and 12 months . Over 90% of program graduates require minimal, if any, follow-up care within a year.

Comprehensive Mental Health Treatment – Available In-Person & Virtually

Earth's Edge Wellness provides a hybrid treatment model , combining clinical therapy, holistic interventions , and nutritional support , accessible both on-site in Laguna Beach and remotely .



Anxiety & Panic Disorders – Social Anxiety, PTSD, Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) – Intensive DBT, Emotion Regulation Therapy

Disordered Eating & Body Image Therapy – Binge Eating Disorder (BED), ARFID, Anorexia, Bulimia

Drug & Behavioral Addictions – Substance Abuse, Gambling, Internet & Shopping Addictions Mood Disorders – Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder (Type 1 & Type 2)

Unlike traditional mental health care , which is often dictated by insurance-driven limitations , Earth's Edge Wellness provides fully customized treatment , ensuring each client receives care tailored to their specific needs and lifestyle -whether in-person, virtual, or a blend of both.

Services Available at Earth's Edge Wellness – Laguna Beach & Virtually

Earth's Edge Wellness is committed to mind-body integration , offering an extensive range of clinical, holistic, and alternative therapies :



Psychotherapy & Counseling – CBT, DBT, Trauma Therapy, Psychoanalytic Psychotherapies

Holistic Healing & Body Integration – Reiki, Energy Healing, Somatic Therapy, Meditation

Meal Support & Nutritional Counseling – Essential for disordered eating recovery

Career Counseling – Guidance through life transitions and professional development Flexible Virtual & Hybrid Treatment Options – Therapy fully online, in-person, or a mix of both

Serving Laguna Beach & Beyond-Now Nationwide with Virtual Treatment

Earth's Edge Wellness welcomes clients from Orange County, Los Angeles, and across the U.S. , including:



Newport Beach & Dana Point – Clients seeking high-end, luxury mental health care

Irvine & Laguna Niguel – Professionals and families looking for premium therapy services

Los Angeles & Beverly Hills – Destination clients traveling for elite-level mental health treatment National & International Clients – Fully virtual treatment options available for remote clients

Join the Earth's Edge Wellness Community

With a 90% success rate and a fully integrated approach to mental health, Earth's Edge Wellness is changing the way care is delivered. If you or a loved one is seeking in-person, virtual, or hybrid mental health treatment , Earth's Edge Wellness is here to help.

Location : Earth's Edge Wellness – Laguna Beach, CA

Call Us : 949-229-5787

Email : [email protected]

Website :

About Earth's Edge Wellness

Earth's Edge Wellness is a global leader in hybrid mental health care , blending Western psychology and Eastern healing to deliver customized, results-driven treatment . With locations in [Other Locations, if applicable] , the center offers personalized, holistic therapy in-person and online , empowering individuals to heal, grow, and achieve lasting wellness.

Media Contact

Yoni Banayan

Earth's Edge Wellness

📞 (702) 582-9474

📧 [email protected]

🌐

SOURCE Earth's Edge Wellness