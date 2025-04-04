SAVENCIA: Share Purchase

Friday, April 4th, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with the authorization granted at its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on April 25th, 2024, SAVENCIA SA has purchased a block of 414,942 shares for a total of €23,485,717.20, equivalent to €56.60 per share.

Following this transaction, SAVENCIA SA holds 1,085,726 of its own shares, representing 7.7% of the capital.

About Savencia Fromage & Dairy :

Savencia Fromage & Dairy is an international, family-owned and independent food group. With its 22,751 employees worldwide, it is one of the world's leading dairy players, the 2nd largest French cheese Group and the 5th largest in the world. Its development is based on strong brands in France and internationally (including Caprice des Dieux, Saint Agur, St Môret, Tartare, Saint Albray, Le Rustique, Elle & Vire).

