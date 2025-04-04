Larudche's 'Not In Love' Drops April 4Th A Bold, Sassy Club Anthem Ready To Take Over The World

LaRudche - NOT IN LOVE ( Feat. Music Hunters & Glenn Toby)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International singer-songwriter and Dubai-based pop icon LaRudche is back to set dance floors ablaze with her electrifying new single,“Not In Love ,” releasing worldwide on Friday, April 4th across all major music streaming platforms.A fearless blend of nostalgic club kid energy and modern pop production,“Not In Love” is a bold, fun, and sassy track that channels the high-octane spirit of the 80s and 90s club culture, with a strong nod to Madonna, drag scene aesthetics, and the LGBTQ+ community that fueled those unforgettable eras.This infectious anthem is the result of a dynamic collaboration between LaRudche, visionary producer Dr. Glenn Toby, and Dubai's own music collective, Dubai Music Hunters. Together, they've crafted a sonic experience that celebrates identity, freedom, and the art of not taking love-or life-too seriously.“This song is a love letter to the boldness of being yourself on the dance floor. It's about owning your vibe, and having the audacity to say, 'I'm not in love-I'm just here to dance,'” says LaRudche.A Nostalgic Trip With a Fresh, Global Twist“Not In Love” pulses with retro synths, cheeky lyrics, and a beat engineered for club speakers and festival stages alike. It's throwback aesthetic doesn't just nod to the past-it transforms it into something wholly original for today's global dance scene.With its unapologetic energy, the song is already being picked up by international DJs, slated for debut spins in New York, Berlin, Ibiza, London, and, of course, Dubai. Early buzz suggests it's destined to become a summer anthem for 2025.A Global Statement From the "Demon Queen of Dubai "Known for her provocative performances and genre-defying music, LaRudche-dubbed the“Demon Queen of Dubai”-continues to push creative boundaries, making waves not just in the UAE but worldwide. With“Not In Love,” she marks a new era in her career: one that's fiercely inclusive, sonically bold, and designed for global impact.“This track is more than music-it's a movement. It's for the lovers, the loners, the bold, and the beautiful misfits of the world,” adds producer Dr. Glenn Toby.Release DetailsTitle: Not In LoveArtist: LaRudcheProduced By: Dr. Glenn TobyIn Collaboration With: Dubai Music HuntersRelease Date: Friday, April 4th, 2025Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platformsMedia Inquiries & Interview RequestsTo schedule interviews with LaRudche, request press materials, or access exclusive early previews of“Not In Love,” please contact:

