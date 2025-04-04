Hofstra University Announces Spring 2025 Commencement Speakers

Hofstra 2025 Commencement Speakers

Distinguished Alumni and National Leaders to Celebrate and Inspire Graduates This Spring

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hofstra University is proud to announce a distinguished lineup of speakers for its Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies, which will be held in May at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on the University's North Campus.The ceremonies will celebrate more than 2,000 graduating students across five events and feature accomplished leaders in many disciplines.“We are pleased to welcome these exceptional individuals as commencement speakers this year,” said Hofstra University President Susan Poser.“Their professional experiences and life stories will provide great inspiration to our graduates as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”Commencement Schedule and Speakers:Monday, May 12, 2025 | 2 p.m.Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/NorthwellSpeaker and Honorary Degree Recipient: Wayne Riley, MD, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences UniversityDr. Riley is an accomplished academic internist and former president of Meharry Medical College, with over 25 years of executive leadership experience in academic medicine and health care.Sunday, May 18, 20259 a.m. | Undergraduate CeremonySpeaker and Honorary Degree Recipient: James D'Addario '71, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of D'Addario & Company Inc.A Hofstra alumnus and leader in the music industry, D'Addario oversees one of the world's largest manufacturers of musical instrument accessories.1 p.m. | Undergraduate CeremonySpeaker: Heather Cohen '98, President of The Weiss AgencyCohen is a prominent broadcast talent agent and Hofstra alumna, with an extensive background in radio programming and alumni leadership at the University.5 p.m. | Graduate CeremonySpeaker and Honorary Degree Recipient: John C. Williams, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New YorkWilliams is a key figure in U.S. economic policy, serving as vice chair and permanent voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.Monday, May 19, 2025 | 7 p.m.Maurice A. Deane School of LawSpeaker and Honorary Degree Recipient: The Honorable Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Judge of the State of New York and the New York Court of AppealsJudge Wilson is the first Black chief judge in the state's history and a highly respected legal mind with extensive experience in both public service and private practice.“Our commencement speakers each bring something unique to the students,” said Donald Schaeffer, Chair of the Hofstra Board of Trustees.“I believe their messages will resonate with the graduates and add to the joy and reflection of this special day.”All ceremonies require tickets for entry and will be live-streamed for remote viewing. For full commencement details, including ticketing and parking, visit hofstra/commencement.About Hofstra UniversityFounded in 1935, Hofstra University is a nationally recognized private institution on a 244-acre arboretum campus in Long Island, New York. With over 10,000 students, Hofstra offers 175+ undergraduate and 200+ graduate programs across diverse fields, including business, communication, education, health sciences, and engineering. Students benefit from small classes, hands-on learning, NCAA Division I athletics, and access to top faculty in state-of-the-art facilities. Located near Manhattan and Atlantic beaches, Hofstra provides a dynamic blend of urban, suburban, and coastal experiences.

