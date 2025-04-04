Balfour Capital Welcomes Andrei Babenko As Senior Wealth Manager

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Jack Dorsey, Co-founder of Block, Inc. (formerly Square)YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Appoints Andrei Babenko as Strategic Advisor, Advancing Global Leadership in FinTech and Capital Markets InnovationBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a global investment and asset management firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrei Babenko, a highly respected financial strategist and FinTech innovator, as Strategic Advisor. With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades across Europe and the Middle East, Andrei's leadership in capital markets, investment banking, and artificial intelligence-driven financial technologies will significantly bolster BCG's global capabilities and reinforce its presence in strategic markets.Since 2010, Andrei Babenko has served as a Project Manager and Product Owner for pioneering FinTech solutions deployed across Israel, Switzerland, Georgia, and Cyprus. In this role, he has successfully launched and scaled numerous cutting-edge, technology-driven financial products with a focus on trading efficiency, risk mitigation, and enhanced profitability. His expertise has led to the development of sophisticated AI-based event-driven trading systems and algorithmic arbitrage strategies tailored for liquid assets-solutions that have redefined speed, accuracy, and insight in high-frequency trading environments.Andrei's strategic command of IT project management, paired with a strong grasp of emerging technologies, has positioned him at the forefront of FinTech innovation. His interdisciplinary approach to bridging capital markets with smart automation has brought measurable gains to trading operations, while creating scalable, future-ready infrastructures for financial institutions.Prior to his transition into FinTech, Andrei was a Managing Partner at OTKRITIE Financial Corporation (2006–2010), one of Eastern Europe's leading financial institutions. There, he built a high-performing Sales & Flow Trading business and led OTKRITIE's international expansion. Notably, he directed the acquisition of a UK-licensed brokerage, which was instrumental in establishing the firm as a globally recognized private investment bank.From 2003 to 2006, Andrei served as CEO of Antanta-Capital, an investment bank known for its specialization in low-liquidity equity assets. Under his leadership, Antanta-Capital not only captured market leadership across Eastern Europe but also pioneered innovative growth strategies in risk management, client engagement, and operations-solidifying its position as a formidable player in emerging markets.Andrei began his financial career in 1994 at Troika Dialog Investment Bank and ABN Amro Bank, where he served as Head of Fixed Income. During this formative period, he expanded product offerings, diversified the bank's investment solutions, and contributed to significant revenue growth. His early accomplishments laid a strong foundation for the diverse and visionary leadership he is known for today.“Andrei Babenko brings an extraordinary combination of deep capital markets knowledge, FinTech innovation, and cross-border leadership,” said a spokesperson for Balfour Capital Group.“His insights into algorithmic trading, AI applications, and strategic investment management align perfectly with BCG's commitment to building next-generation financial solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global marketplace.”With a footprint that spans the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Balfour Capital Group continues to invest in talent that represents the intersection of technology, strategy, and global experience. Andrei's addition to BCG reflects the firm's strategic vision to lead the next wave of innovation in AI-driven trading, smart financial products, and international market expansion.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a globally integrated investment and asset management firm specializing in private equity, FinTech innovation, real estate, and alternative asset strategies. With offices and partnerships across major financial centers, BCG delivers high-impact financial solutions, combining global insight with local expertise to serve institutional and high-net-worth clients.Media Contact:...

