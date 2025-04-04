Osteostrong® Master Franchise Owners To Gather In Athens, Greece For International Growth Summit

April 3rd – 6th, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong® is excited to announce a special international summit taking place in Athens, Greece, from April 3rd through April 6th, 2025. Master Franchise Owners and their teams from across the world-including Australia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and United States - will come together for an energizing and collaborative event focused on continued acceleration of OsteoStrong's growth and success across their respective nations.

This unique gathering will bring together passionate leaders who are driving OsteoStrong's mission in their home countries to share best practices, align on international marketing strategies, and strategize for long-term expansion. The summit will include dedicated sessions on franchise development, operational excellence, and the OsteoStrong experience-delivered in true OsteoStrong fashion: innovative, supportive, and results-focused.

"This gathering is more than just a meeting-it's a chance to align visions, share successes, and deepen our commitment to transforming lives through OsteoStrong globally," said Kyle Zagrodzky, CEO and Founder of OsteoStrong. "Athens provides a fitting backdrop for such a powerful collaboration of minds and missions."

As OsteoStrong continues to expand its footprint worldwide, this summit marks a significant step toward strengthening the global community of franchise owners and equipping them with the tools and support needed to thrive.

To learn more about master franchise opportunities with OsteoStrong, visit: .

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit .

