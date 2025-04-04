Coface SA: Coface Announces The Publication Of Its 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 4 April 2025 – 17.45

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document of COFACE SA for 2024 (Document d'enregistrement universel 2024 in French) was filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on April 3, 2025 under the number D.25-0227 .

Copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address:

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:



The 2024 Annual financial report;

The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);

The Statutory Auditors' reports and the news release concerning their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 14 May 2025; The Sustainability Statement.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

Q1-2025 results: 5 May 2025 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: 14 May 2025

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2024 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).