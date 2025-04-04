Final Results Of The Capital Increase

Settlement-delivery of the 17,488,744 New Shares and the 17,488,744 Warrants and listing on Euronext Growth

Vitry-le-François, France – April 4, 2025, 6:00 pm (CET)

On 4 April 2025, CIC Market Solutions, in its capacity as custodian, drew up a certificate in accordance with article L. 225-146 of the French Commercial Code, certifying that all the sums relating to the issue of 17,488,744 ABSA (New Shares with share subscription Warrant) had been paid up in full.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer therefore duly noted the final completion of the issue in the amount of €6,995,497.60, including a par value of €1,748,874.40 and a share premium of €5,246,623.20, bringing the Company's share capital to €6,218,220.10 divided into 62,182,201 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.10 each.

Settlement and delivery of the 17,488,744 New Shares and the 17,488,744 Warrants took place on 4 April 2025. The New Shares (ISIN: FR0014007ND6 - Mnemonic: ALHAF) and the Warrants (ISIN FR001400Y4X9) will be listed for trading on Euronext Growth in Paris from 4 April 2025. The Warrants will be exercisable from 4 April 2026 to 4 October 2026.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a French company providing solutions for the production of competitive clean fuels. With 32 years of experience converting biomass into renewable energies, it has developed innovative proprietary biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies to produce renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet, through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth. (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker: ALHAF).



