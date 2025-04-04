Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Forming The Share Capital
| INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (AMF))
Corporate name and address of the company: SOITEC
Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques
38190 Bernin (FRANCE)
|Statement date
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2025
|35,726,462(1)
|Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 45,637,628
| Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 45,567,342
About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.
Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.
For more information visit our Website and follow us on LinkedIn and X
