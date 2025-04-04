Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity At Its Volara Community In Valencia, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive community offers single-family homes with access to robust amenities in sought-after Valencia master plan

VALENCIA, Calif., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Volara by Toll Brothers , located in the award-winning master-planned community of Valencia by FivePoint in Valencia, California. Only five homes remain available in the Volara community, which offers the largest homes in the Valencia master plan. The Toll Brothers Altair model home is open for tours at 27780 Reel Lane in Valencia, featuring innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

“With this last chance to own a new home in Volara, we invite home shoppers to visit and explore our model home, our quick move-in homes, and the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers in this community,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles.









Situated within desirable Valencia, Volara offers luxury living just minutes from major cities including Burbank, Hollywood, and Pasadena. The community features a collection of two-story single-family homes with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Toll Brothers homes in Volara range up to 4,045+ square feet and feature open floor plans with second-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, luxury outdoor living spaces, and dynamic options such as home offices, primary suite decks, multigenerational suites, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, stacking doors, and floating staircases. Homes are priced starting at $1,774,995.

Quick move-in and move-in ready homes offering Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home shoppers the exciting opportunity to move into their new dream home this spring or summer. In select homes, Toll Brothers customers will have the opportunity to personalize their home with a wide array of selections at the Toll Brothers Design Studio .

Homeowners at Volara will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that the Valencia master plan has to offer, including community pools with cabanas, playgrounds, outdoor barbecue areas, and more. Residents can explore the planned trail system that connects to the greater Santa Clarita area, providing ample opportunities for hiking and biking. Children may attend top-rated public and private schools, ensuring a quality education at every level.

For more information on Volara by Toll Brothers, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

