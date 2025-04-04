Delhi BJP Gears Up For Celebrating Party’S Foundation Day On April 6

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Delhi BJP has chalked out mega plans to celebrate the party's foundation day on April 6 with events lined up at 14 organisational district offices, in addition to the state office, said a party leader on Friday.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that on the occasion the city unit will organise a flag-hoisting and floral tribute programme at all 14 organisational district offices.

On April 6, all the distinguished individuals who have contributed to Delhi's politics will be honoured with floral tributes, he said.

Sachdeva said that the BJP is not just a political party but a movement that has been striving for the nation's welfare for the last 45 years.

He stated that the BJP is constantly working to fight against anti-national forces and develop the country.

The Delhi BJP president said that the party is moving toward building a nation that is gaining recognition not only regionally but also globally, with its ideas and vision.

Sharing details of the events on April 6, Sachdeva said the main programme will begin at 9 a.m. at the state office,

He said all BJP MPs and state office bearers will hoist the party's flag. Following this, a floral tribute ceremony will take place.

In the afternoon, the following leaders will participate in the events at their respective locations: Alka Gurjar (State Co-Incharge) in West Delhi; Virendra Sachdeva in Shahdara; Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra in Mayur Vihar; Organisation Secretary Pawan Rana in New Shahdara; MP Manoj Tiwari in Northeast District; MP Yogendra Chandolia in Northwest District; MP Kamaljeet Sahrawat in Najafgarh District; MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri in South Delhi; MP Bansuri Swaraj in Karol Bagh District, MP Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk District; State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal in Keshavpuram District; Dinesh Pratap Singh in New Delhi District; Sarika Jain in Mehrauli District and Naresh Vashisth in Outer Delhi District.