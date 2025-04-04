Tony Lama Introduces The New Ranchero Collection For Men And Women Timeless Western Style Meets Everyday Comfort

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted from premium cowhide leather, these boots exude authenticity and tradition. Featuring Tony Lama's iconic deep scallop, square toe, and a spur ledge heel, the Ranchero Collection delivers a refined Western silhouette built for both the saddle and the street. What sets these boots apart is the removable orthotic insert, offering unparalleled comfort for long days on the ranch, in the arena, or anywhere the road leads.

The Ranchero Collection makes its debut with three bold new silhouettes:



The Lars 11" Western Boot is designed for durability and comfort. Available in dusk black and honey brown, these boots ensure a bold and confident style wherever you go.

The Wray 11" Cowboy Boot is available in tobacco brown and is crafted for all-day wear. The Darcia 11" Western Boot blends feminine style with rugged durability. Available in rust brown and dusk black, these boots offer a standout look, whether you're on the ranch, at a country concert or out on the town.

"The Ranchero Collection is made for the modern cowboy-someone who values tradition but also needs comfort and durability," said Elizabeth Jackson, Product Designer at Tony Lama. "With premium materials, time-honored details, and an orthotic insert for added support, these boots are made to go the distance."

Whether you're heading to a rodeo, a night out, or a long day of work, the Ranchero Collection is built to withstand it all-without sacrificing style. As Tony Lama continues its legacy of excellence, this collection reinforces the brand's commitment to providing boots that honor Western heritage while embracing modern innovation.

The Tony Lama Ranchero Collection is available now at select retailers and online at TonyLama .

About Tony Lama Boots

Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots , cowgirl boots , work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit .

