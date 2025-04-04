Inventhelp Inventor Develops Pillow To Provide Comfort After Losing A Loved One (CSK-714)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pillow that would provide added comfort after losing a loved one," said an inventor, from Orangeburg, S.C., "so I invented the COMFORT ME. My design would offer a feeling of closeness, connection and comfort."

The invention provides a unique design for a pillow. In doing so, it would provide some comfort when grieving the loss of a loved one. It also offers a tangible keepsake and a sentimental reminder of the deceased. As a result, it offers peace of mind. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-714, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

