ACP And Annals Of Internal Medicine Present Breaking Scientific News At ACP's Internal Medicine Meeting 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the session, New in Annals of Internal Medicine: Hear it First from the Authors, Christine Laine, M.D., MPH, FACP Annals of Internal Medicine Editor-in-Chief and ACP Senior Vice President, interviewed each author to gain insight into their research. The articles presented were:

Comparison of Initial Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Final Physician Recommendations in AI-Assisted Virtual Urgent Care Visits . Zehavi Horowitz-Kugler M.D., Vice President, Medical Sciences at K Health, Inc., discussed findings from a study comparing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clinical recommendations to physician decision-making for common acute complaints in a virtual primary care setting. In the study, AI recommendations were largely rated as superior to physicians by expert adjudicators. According to Dr. Horowitz-Kugler, this is because AI is trained on a massive amount of high-quality, real-world clinical data, which is far beyond what any physician would see in their lifetime. Combined with human physician discernment, this approach could improve patient care and outcomes.

Comparison of Dose Escalation Versus Switching to Tirzepatide Among People With Type 2 Diabetes Inadequately Controlled on Lower Doses of Dulaglutide . Liana K Billings, M.D., MMSc, Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine, Endeavor Health (NorthShore Hospitals), explained that for patients with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes, switching to tirzepatide improves glucose control and increases weight loss more so than maximizing dulaglutide dose. This is important because delays in attaining at-goal glucose control can increase the risk and progression of diabetes-related complications, such as kidney disease and eye disease. Dr. Billings noted that adverse effects were similar in both groups.

Cannabis or Cannabinoids for the Management of Chronic Noncancer Pain: Best Practice Advice From the American College of Physicians . Adam J. Obley, M.D., FACP Associate Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University and a member of ACP's Clinical Guidelines Committee, explained that ACP's Best Practice Advice paper is intended to inform clinicians about the evidence regarding the benefits and harms of cannabis or cannabinoids and to provide advice for clinicians counseling patients seeking to use cannabis or cannabinoids for chronic noncancer pain. ACP suggests that physicians counsel their patients about the benefits and harms of cannabis or cannabinoids when patients are considering whether to start or continue their use to manage chronic noncancer pain. ACP advised caution, as the harms of cannabis use may outweigh the benefits for some patients, especially young adults and adolescents, those with substance use disorder, or patients with serious mental health issues. Patients who are pregnant, breastfeeding or actively trying to conceive should be counseled against cannabis use. For all patients, ACP recommends against the use of inhaled cannabis.

"Sharing this groundbreaking research at our plenary session and publishing it in Annals of Internal Medicine underscores its significance," said Dr. Laine. "These topics are relevant to internal medicine and primary care physicians and address issues commonly seen during the patient encounter. By giving physicians timely access to these scientific insights, we aim to improve care and enhance clinical practice."

