BIZCLIK MEDIA PUBLISHES APRIL EDITION OF HEALTHCARE DIGITAL

Abzena: Innovation in Biotech

David Williamson, Chief Information Officer at Abzena, explores the role of AI and data strategy in staying ahead of evolving medical needs. He explains how the biotech leader uses technology to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients worldwide.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Patient-Centred Progress

Rajvir (Raj) Madan, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, reveals how Arcutis Biotherapeutics is transforming the industry through a distinctive company culture and strategic tech adoption.

Spotfire: Revolutionising Data Analysis

Brad Hopper, VP of Vertical Markets, showcases how Spotfire is driving innovation in visual data science - enhancing analytics across energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Supply Chain Resilience in Focus

With continued challenges in medical device supply and global trade, Arthur Wong (Managing Director, Healthcare at S&P Global Ratings) and Michelle Tarver (FDA) share critical insights on strengthening the healthcare supply chain. Top 10 CPOs in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Meet the procurement leaders setting benchmarks for innovation and efficiency in our latest industry ranking.

