Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Steaming Tool For Hair (CTK-1458)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to moisturize and revitalize natural curls in hair at any place or time," said an inventor, from Texarkana, Texas, "so I invented the BLOCK HAIR STEAMER. My design saves time and effort when styling hair."

The invention provides a more effective method of enhancing natural hair curls. In doing so, it enables the user to revitalize and moisturize curls in hair. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it offers a safer alternative to traditional methods. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear natural curls in hair.

The original design was submitted to the Natural sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1458, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

