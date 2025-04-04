Sona Unveils Patented Sonaapex Blinds For Seamless Shading Of Unique Glazing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sona announces patented SonaApex Blinds that Deliver Seamless Shading for Unique Glazing

PRESTON, Lancashire, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sona , a leading specialist smart blinds manufacturer is announcing a groundbreaking solution designed to complement and enhance modern architectural projects: the patented SonaApex Blinds designed to complement and enhance modern architectural projects: the patented SonaApex Blinds.







Crafted to address the challenges of shading complex window shapes, SonaApex Blinds have created a refined and practical solution for uniquely shaped glazing. Whether the project features gable, triangular, shaped, or otherwise non-standard window forms, the blinds are engineered to provide an exacting fit with a sleek aesthetic that integrates effortlessly into both contemporary and traditional design schemes.

Unlike conventional blinds that often struggle to accommodate irregular shapes, SonaApex Blinds are tailored using advanced technology and precision manufacturing. Their patented design ensures smooth, reliable operation across even the most challenging angles, offering not only effective solar shading but also energy efficiency and enhanced interior comfort.

“SonaApex Blinds were developed to meet a growing demand for shading solutions that match the ambition of today's architectural vision,” said Henry Barker from Sona.“Too often, irregularly shaped glazing is treated as an afterthought when it comes to shading. We saw an opportunity to create a product that not only solves the technical challenge but adds genuine design value.”

From landmark buildings to bespoke residential projects, SonaApex Blinds are fast becoming the go-to solution for architects who refuse to compromise. Each installation is bespoke, with a dedicated team guiding clients from specification through to completion.

As architectural trends continue to embrace individuality and creative expression, the demand for specialised products like SonaApex Blinds is only expected to rise. With their patented innovation and commitment to quality, these blinds are not just a product-they're a smart investment in the future of architectural design.







About SONA

SONA specialises in custom-built electric gable and apex blinds, helping trade and retail networks expand their offerings with an exclusive range of automated blinds.

