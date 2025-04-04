Balfour Capital Welcomes Horácio Gila As Senior Wealth Manager Horácio Gila

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- - Lloyd Blankfein, former Chairman and CEO of Goldman SachsSWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Strengthens International Leadership with Appointment of Horácio GilaBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a premier global investment and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Horácio Gila, a seasoned banking and financial operations expert, to further solidify its presence across emerging markets and reinforce its commitment to excellence in financial stewardship.With a distinguished career spanning over 15 years, Horácio brings a wealth of knowledge in banking operations, treasury management, client services, and compliance. His appointment reflects BCG's dedication to strengthening its leadership team with professionals who combine deep technical expertise with practical business insight and cross-cultural fluency.Horácio most recently served as an Administrative Assistant at Banco Econômico (2020–2023), where he played a vital role in refining administrative workflows, ensuring data integrity, and supporting financial compliance efforts. His hands-on approach, collaborative mindset, and attention to operational detail contributed directly to the efficiency and resilience of one of Angola's major banking institutions.Prior to this, Horácio served as Senior Treasurer (2014–2019) at Banco Econômico, where he was responsible for managing the institution's treasury operations, including cash flow forecasting, liquidity oversight, and fiscal reporting. His leadership in this role supported robust financial performance and strategic resource allocation, key pillars in the bank's long-term growth.Horácio's tenure in the Angolan banking sector is marked by steady advancement through pivotal roles. As Post Manager at Banco Espírito Santo Angola (2011–2013), he oversaw branch performance, streamlined client services, and ensured operational compliance. Earlier, as Deputy Treasurer and Cashier (2008–2010), he developed strong foundations in customer service, transactional oversight, and branch cash management-skills that would become hallmarks of his leadership style.His early professional years included experience outside the financial sector, where he built a versatile and entrepreneurial skill set. At Marelton Iogurte Pascual Ltda (2005–2007) as Sales Manager and Promoter, and previously at Jocava Construções Ltda (2002–2004) as an Administrative Assistant, Horácio honed his abilities in business development, organizational support, and client engagement.Academically, Horácio holds a degree in Computer Engineering (Systems Specialty) from the Private University of Angola (UPRA), blending a strong technical foundation with his deep financial experience. He has also completed extensive professional training in Trade Finance, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), the Basel Accords, and bank guarantees, underscoring his commitment to continual professional growth and regulatory excellence.Fluent in Portuguese and proficient in English, Horácio brings a dynamic international perspective to BCG, along with a results-driven approach grounded in efficiency, adaptability, and strategic foresight.“Horácio Gila exemplifies the values and global vision that define Balfour Capital Group,” said a spokesperson for BCG.“His proven expertise in banking operations and treasury management, paired with his strong leadership capabilities and market knowledge, will be instrumental as we deepen our reach across Africa and expand our global portfolio. We are confident that his contribution will enhance our ability to serve our clients and partners with excellence.”Horácio's appointment marks a continued investment in Balfour Capital Group's mission to integrate top-tier talent into its leadership network-professionals who not only understand the mechanics of financial systems but also bring a human touch to strategic decision-making and relationship-building.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a globally recognized investment firm specializing in private equity, strategic asset management, and financial advisory services. With offices across key financial hubs and a portfolio of clients spanning multiple industries and geographies, BCG is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that shape the future of finance.Media Contact:...

