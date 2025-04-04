Saira Banu Looks Back At Her Time Working With Manoj Kumar In A Heartfelt Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu remembered her late co-star Manoj Kumar with a heartfelt post where she shared some fond memories of working with the legendary actor.

Talking about what it was like working with Manoj Kumar, she wrote, "Soon after my very first film, I began receiving numerous offers. Among them was Shaadi, a film that holds a special place in my heart. It was here that I was paired opposite Manoj ji for the very first time. I was such a shy and reserved young girl back then, and I had this peculiar habit of being extremely awkward on set, especially during romantic scenes. But Manoj ji, with his quiet understanding and immense grace, would simply walk away from the set whenever my solo shots were being filmed just so I could feel at ease. We were both people of few words, but there was a quiet comfort in our working relationship that required no explanation."

Reflecting on Manoj Kumar's bond with her late husband Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu added, "Manoj ji had the deepest admiration for our Sahib. The bond they shared was beautiful cooking together, trying out new versions of omelettes, flying kites, and engaging in sher-o-shayari for hours."

She revealed that during the shoot of the film 'Aadmi', Manoj Kumar, started to imitate Dilip Kumar's mannerisms that too without knowing,

"There is a most endearing memory I often recall with great affection during the making of Aadmi, Manoj ji, quite unknowingly, began imitating Sahib's mannerisms. Sahib, with a twinkle in his eye, gently said to him,“Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tareeka nikaalta hoon!” Oh, how we all laughed it was a moment filled with such warmth and camaraderie," she shared,

Saira Banu further disclosed that Manoj Kumar had decided to shelve his film 'Purab Aur Paschim' in case Dilip Kumar had not allowed her to work on it.