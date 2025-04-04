Silly Nice Celebrates Rapid Growth As Cult Following Fuels Demand Across New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From handcrafted hash to high-potency vapes, Silly Nice earns loyal fans across 100+ New York dispensaries.

New York, New York, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice , a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand proudly based in New York, is experiencing remarkable growth as it surpasses placement in over 100 licensed dispensaries statewide. Built on transparency, small-batch craftsmanship, and flavor-forward design, Silly Nice has developed a cult following among New York weed consumers who care about what they smoke-and how it's made.

Unlike larger corporate brands focused on scale, Silly Nice continues to grow organically through word of mouth and product performance. The brand's deep respect for cannabis culture is reflected in everything from its solventless extractions to its sleek all-in-one vape pens. Each item is crafted to deliver clean highs, full-spectrum effects, and a memorable experience that speaks to both traditional smokers and modern-day enthusiasts.

Flagship Products Include:



Bubble Hash (1G) – Solventless and full-spectrum, this terpene-rich hash delivers 52.10% THC with smooth versatility.

Frosted Hash Ball (1G) – A handcrafted, traditional hash ball with 52.70% THC , ideal for joints, bowls, and beyond.

Diamond Powder (0.5G) – A Top 5 Best-Selling Concentrate in New York State , this ultra-refined 87.53% THC product offers pure THC crystals for dabbing, topping, or infusing.

Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower – Featuring Papaya Wine and a staggering 47.75% THC , these buds are coated in live resin and diamonds for a luxury smoke.

510 Thread Vape Cartridges (1G) – Available in Runtz (81.96% THC) and Northern Lights (84.66% THC), both made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes . 2G Transparent All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes – Featuring Tangerine Cookies (81.24% THC) and Pink Starburst (82.46% THC), these vapes combine flavor, portability, and performance.

Each Silly Nice product is rigorously lab-tested, free from artificial additives, and developed using organic practices and recycled packaging , including ocean plastic lids and hemp materials . The brand's loyal following is a testament to its no-shortcuts approach-where every strain, concentrate, and cart tells a story of quality and care.

“We didn't expect this kind of response so quickly,” said LeVar Thomas , Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “We just focused on making clean, flavorful products we'd be proud to share with friends and family. Seeing New Yorkers respond the way they have has been incredibly humbling.”

Rooted in Harlem and built by a small team committed to community, Silly Nice is proving that a focused, values-driven approach can compete with big industry names. The brand's success across diverse product categories shows that customers still crave authenticity and craftsmanship-especially when it delivers consistent results.

Licensed Retailers:

Retailers interested in carrying Silly Nice products are encouraged to visit to view the full catalog, learn about the brand story, and request samples. Silly Nice is proud to partner with licensed operators who share their passion for transparency, equity, and quality.

To view the full product lineup and discover what's new, visit .

About Silly Nice:

Silly Nice is a family-owned, Black and Veteran-led cannabis brand headquartered in New York, committed to producing clean, potent, and premium weed products using organic inputs and sustainable packaging. Its small but passionate team crafts each batch with care, offering unique products like solventless Bubble Hash, ultra-pure THC Diamond Powder, infused Flower, and sleek portable vapes. The brand's mission is to redefine what premium cannabis looks like in New York-keeping things simple, flavorful, and responsibly made. With a growing fanbase and presence in over 100 licensed dispensaries, Silly Nice continues to set a new standard for what it means to smoke something special.

Attachments



Silly Nice Cannabis Concentrates – Diamond Powder, Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Ball Silly Nice Vape Collection – 1G 510 Cartridges and 2G All-In-One Vapes

CONTACT: Shane Breen Silly Nice 929-375-6940 ...