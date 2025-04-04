Webster Capital Takes Lead Investor Position With Gente Beauty

Tony Olson, is the Founder of Webster Capital. Prior to Webster Capital, Tony led SPINS as its CEO for over twenty years, to become the recognized leader in market measurement services and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry and overall health and wellness sector.

Marianne Fonseca, Gente Beauty's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, a successful model from Brazil with a passion for bringing natural clean Brazilian ingredients and body care traditions to the United States. Driven by a mission to empower, educate, and uplift, she aims to redefine beauty standards through the power of body care, self-care, and self-acceptance.

"This partnership with Webster Capital is a game-changer for Gente Beauty. With their support, we can expand our reach and continue redefining body care through innovation and Brazilian beauty rituals. Our mission has always been to empower people to care for their bodies with intention, and this investment brings us one step closer to making self-lymphatic drainage an essential part of everyday wellness" – Marianne Fonseca, Founder of Gente Beauty.

About Webster Capital

Webster Capital is an investment firm with equity interests in SPINS, Tasseo, the natural product industry ecosystem, and experiential goods and services.

About Gente Beauty

Gente Beauty is the first skin and body care brand to offer lymphatic-drainage products, recognizing the importance of treating your body with the same care as your face. Their products and formulas are developed by accredited industry experts with ingredients directly from the Amazon rainforest. Gente is the Portuguese word for "people." They believe in the power of unity and building a community of self-care enthusiasts. Gente is at the forefront of creating a more inclusive approach to beauty and wellness.

Media Contact:

Micaela Murphy

516-477-6766

[email protected]

SOURCE Gente