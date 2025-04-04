Inc. Names Invisors To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Explore additional recent recognitions Invisors has received from Workday, South Florida Business Journal, Great Place to Work and more at

"Making the Inc. Regionals Southeast list for the 4th time is an exciting milestone for Invisors, highlighting our team's strong drive and the community-focused culture we've built together," shares Keith Diego, Partner at Invisors. "Growth isn't just about numbers; it's about creating an environment where our people thrive, our customers succeed and innovation leads the way. We're proud of how far we've come and energized for what's ahead!"

At Invisors, our team's resilience and commitment to delivering Workday success for our customers are pivotal to our success. Being named to the Inc. Regionals Southeast List for the 4th year in a row is a testament to the people who make Invisors what it is. Our Workday consultants have delivered business solutions to hundreds of satisfied organizations and continue to enable operational success for Workday customers across the globe.

From day one, Invisors leaders set out to build something different: a team that thrives on collaboration, a culture that empowers and a business that grows by helping others do the same. This recognition, along with our past placements on the Inc. 5000 list, reflects the hard work of every teammate and the trust of our incredible customers.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Our success is measured by our clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors .

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

