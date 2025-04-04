Information And Documents For The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Grigeo Group AB To Be Held On 28Th April 2025 – The Board Of The Company Proposes To Pay EUR 0.06 Dividend Per Share For The Year 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4April 2025 the Board of Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which is to be held on 28of April 2025, the following information and documents:

1. The consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2024 (including the Remuneration report), the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

1.1. We would like to draw your attention, that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

1.2. Management report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor's report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

2. The Board of the Company proposes to approve the presented draft appropriation of the Company's profit for the year 2024 and to allocate EUR 7 884 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.06 per share).

3. Draft Articles of Association of the Company.

4. Draft Company's remuneration policy.

5. Draft decisions as proposed by the Board of the Company.

6. General ballot paper

The meeting of Supervisory Board, that was held on 4th April 2025, has decided proposing the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the presented audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, assent to the Company's Remuneration report as well as to distribute the profit of the Company for the year 2024 as presented in the daft Appropriation of the Profit proposed by the Board of the Company.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Articles of association of AB Grigeo Group (2025-04-04)

abgrigeogroup-2024-12-31-en

2024 management report and financial statements

2025-04-28 general meeting of Grigeo Group AB draft decisions

Grigeo Group AB Draft appropriation of profit for year 2024

Grigeo Group AB Remuneration policy (2025-04-04) 2025-04-28 Grigeo Group AB GM ballot